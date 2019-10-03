Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Vanessa Bernice Stokes Beasley

Vanessa Bernice Stokes Beasley Obituary
Vanessa Bernice Stokes Beasley, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Dion A. Stokes (Tiffany) and Larry Hayes Jr. (Ann); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Mildred Turner Stokes; brothers, Herbert Stokes (Sharlene), Terries Stokes (Asmi) and Gary Stokes (Louise); sisters, Darleen Jenkins (Larry), Michelle Maize and Juanita Jenkins (Vincent); god-sister, Darla Gordon; and two godchildren, Larry Jenkins Jr. and Robert Garner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Beasley; daughter, Michelle Beasley; father, Robert Lee Stokes; sister, Cassandra Stokes; as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles; and a brother-in-law.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
