Vann "Teen" Cox Williams departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. She was 83, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of New Orleans.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Williams and Southall Chapel 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville.



Vann is survived by her daughter, Althea Williams; granddaughter, Jazzmin Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Fred Cox Sr.; sisters, Ida Mae Carter, Louise Wiliams and Cora Lee Wiggins; and brother, Fred Cox Jr.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store