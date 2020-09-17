1/1
Velina Matthews Johnson
Terrebonne Parish - Velina Matthews Johnson, 93, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:44 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, La. Burial will follow in St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.(Per CDC/local requirements everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times).
She is survived by her children, Hebert Johnson, Payton Johnson, Sr., Conis Johnson, Henry Johnson, Horace Johnson (Betty), Raynard Johnson, Gwendolyn Johnson, Zenobia Thomas (Henry), Zeboria Short (Glenn, Sr.), Beverly Ann Ortiz (Anibal); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Doris M. Mitchell; brother-in-law, Earl Johnson, Jr. (Sandra); godchildren, Joann Trahan and Veronica Pride.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hebert Johnson; sons, Michael James and Barry Lee Johnson; daughter, Gerry Lee Johnson; grandsons, Farenti Johnson and Ricky Chavis; great granddaughter, Ja'esha Johnson; parents, Andrew and Ella Cross Matthews; brothers, Joseph, Ferdinand, Robert and Andrew Matthews, Jr.; sister, Edith M. Horry; paternal grandparents, George and Francis Taylor Matthews; maternal grandparents, Peyton and Nellie Cross; in-laws, Earl, Sr. and Zenobia Hannibal Johnson; and godchild, Virginia Cross Nevarez.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
