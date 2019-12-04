Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Marie Breaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Marie Breaux Obituary
Velma Marie Breaux, 92, of Houma, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Bayou Black Cemetery.

Mrs. Velma is survived by her three children, Roy (Sheila) Breaux, Alice (Charles) Foret and Joey (Faith) Breaux; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Authur (Pam) Breaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 yrs. Ernest Joseph Breaux; parents, Joseph Sr. and Louise Hebert Breaux; brothers, Claude, Herbert, Carlen, Leonce, Edmond and Joseph Jr.; sisters, Lottie, May and Eunice; and two grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -