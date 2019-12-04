|
Velma Marie Breaux, 92, of Houma, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Bayou Black Cemetery.
Mrs. Velma is survived by her three children, Roy (Sheila) Breaux, Alice (Charles) Foret and Joey (Faith) Breaux; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Authur (Pam) Breaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 yrs. Ernest Joseph Breaux; parents, Joseph Sr. and Louise Hebert Breaux; brothers, Claude, Herbert, Carlen, Leonce, Edmond and Joseph Jr.; sisters, Lottie, May and Eunice; and two grandchildren.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019