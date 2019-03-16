Velma Marie Lirette Dehart, 93, passed into the loving arms of our heavenly father on March 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 3 to 4 p.m. for family and from 4 to 9 p.m. for friends and family on Sunday March 17, in the Chapel Magnolia at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18 at St. Eloi Church. She will be laid to rest in St. Eloi Cemetery in Bayou Dularge.



Mrs. Dehart was born June 17, 1925, in the community of Bayou Dularge to Marie Josephine Liner Lirette and Dennis Joseph Lirette Sr. She met and married the love of her life, Raymond Joseph Dehart, on November 10, 1946. During their lifetime together they were blessed with four wonderful daughters: Marian Dehart Ledet (Rudy) of Houma, Magdelyn Dehart Callahan (Gary) of Gray, Loraine Dehart Fonseca (Larry) of Houma, and LouAnn Dehart Adams (Timothy) of Murphy, NC. She also raised son, Preston Dehart (Rebecca).



She is also survived by sisters, Leona Guidry of Theriot, and Angelia Durio of Gray; two brothers, Dennis Lirette Jr of Theriot, and Daniel Lirette of Houma; six grandchildren, Christina Cenac (fiancé, Tim), Azalie Terrebonne (companion, Steven), Raymond Callahan (fiancée, Lea), Gary Callahan Jr (wife, Karen), Alishia Ledet (friend, Anthony), and Larry Fonseca Jr (wife, Elizabeth); 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Raymond Dehart; her parents, Dennis and Marie Lirette; two sisters, Violet Robichaux and Jeanne Trahan; three brothers, Roosevelt Lirette, Hillary Lirette, and Jimmy Lirette; and one great-grandson, Drew Callahan.



Velma was an avid Bingo player, loved trips to the casino, visiting her family, and enjoyed walking and looking at the flowers. She loved all of her family with the deepest love imaginable.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Heritage Manor and St Catherine's Hospice for the loving care and support they provided.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019