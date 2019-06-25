Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Velma Mouton Obituary
Velma Mouton, 85, a native of Minden, Louisiana and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 W. Park Ave. in Gray.

She is survived by her husband Maurice Mouton; children Jeffrey and Mark Mouton; brother Edwin Leachman; and grandchildren Brad Lirette, Quentin, Jessica and Allie Mouton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ava Leachman.

Velma was a lover of animals, pianist and organist. She was an expert in exotic plant life, and was the founder and operator of "The Greenhouse Garden Center" 1978 - 1996. He joined her husband's business, Mouton Insurance Services, in 1996 retiring in 2017, at the age of 83.

She had a genuinely kind heart and always put the people she loved ahead of herself.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019
