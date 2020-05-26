|
Velma Voisin Pellegrin, 94, a native of Houma and resident of Hammond, passed away on May 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Pellegrin of Albany, La, Mona Pellegrin Roddy of Denham Springs; sons, Allen J. Pellegrin Jr. of Houma; and Tony James Pellegrin of Waynesboro, MS; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Voisin Hebert; and brothers, Louis "Sonny" Voisin, Al Voisin, and John Peter "J.P." Voisin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Joseph Pellegrin Sr.; sons, Wayne Pellegrin and Nathan Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Stilly Voisin Sr. and Aline Dumond Voisin; brothers, Earl "Lou-Lou" Voisin, Elgin "T-Kiss" Voisin, Stilly Voisin Jr., Ruby Voisin, and Laban Voisin; and sisters, Joyce Foret and Carolyn Foret.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020