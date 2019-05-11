|
Velma Rogers "Kato" Picou, age 93, of Cameron, La., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born on Jan. 16, 1926, in Cameron.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 13, 2019