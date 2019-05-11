Home

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church
Cameron, LA
Resources
Velma Rogers Picou


1926 - 2019
Velma Rogers Picou Obituary
Velma Rogers "Kato" Picou, age 93, of Cameron, La., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born on Jan. 16, 1926, in Cameron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 13, 2019
