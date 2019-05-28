|
Velma Theriot Plaisance, 96, of Montegut, passed away on May 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Babin Brunet (Doug) of Pointe-aux-Chenes; Ronnie P. Babin and companion, Sharon Solet of Pointe-aux-Chenes; Daniel Babin of Raceland; Michele M. Freeman (Michael) of Bourg; Anna B. Hebert (Randal) of Houma; and Harry J. Babin Jr. of Pointe-aux-Chenes; grandchildren, Debbie Thibodeaux, Douglas Brunet Jr., Nicole Cavaricci, Cassie Babin, Ronald P. Babin Jr., Shantell Babin, Donna Babin, Michelle Naquin, Becky Evans, Jarrod Babin, Angelique Freeman, Benjamin Freeman, Christina Gollings, Dustin Freeman, Brandi Foster, Lindsay Matherne, and Dyson Matherne; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Della Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by her children, James A. Babin and John V. Dupre; grandchild, Michael Brunet; first husband, Harry J. Babin Sr.; second husband, Emile J. Dupre; third husband, Linest "Chief" Plaisance; parents, Frank and Aleda Theriot; brothers, Camille, John, Gilbert, Walton, Norris, Bill, Louis, and Harold Theriot; and sister, Pearl Ferry.
Velma was an avid gardener. She loved to grow flowers and tend to her large vegetable garden. She was known as the "Tomato Lady" for all the tomatoes she grew and sold.
She was one of the last surviving "Rosie the Riveter" in the New Orleans area. She worked as a welder at Ingalls Ship Yard in Harvey, Louisiana. She often said she was not a "Rosie the Riveter" but was "Velma the Welder".
She was also a catechism teacher, was president of the Ladies Altar Society of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes, sang in the church choir, and sang numerous weddings and funerals with her friend Mazie Freeman.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019