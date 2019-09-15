|
Velma Wilcox Burton, 57, a native of Hanover, Ill. and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 6 until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, Houma, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. The burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
She is survived by her son, Jayson Duet (Mandy); daughter Jennifer Duet (Bryan); grandchildren Trey, Kaelyn, Jaelyn and Drayke Duet; Brett, Kyleigh, Byron, Kane, Kynsley Boudreaux and Hailey Babin. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas, Douglas and Joseph Wilcox and her aunt, Betty Loveridge.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Duet, and parents Douglas and Ruth Brown Wilcox.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019