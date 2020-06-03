Vera Landry, 90, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, followed by a private burial. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese requires that all who will attend Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of their time inside the church.



She is survived by her children, Brian Landry and wife, Lori, and Evelyn Landry Guillot and husband, James; daughter-in-Law, Linda Landry; grandchildren, Amanda Landry Gautreaux (Jared), Katie Landry Hebert (Bobby), Kristin Landry Lagarde (Justin), Derek Perez, and Briann Landry; great-grandchildren, Hudson Gautreaux, Emma and Bryce Hebert, Jake and Kate Lagarde; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Adley J. Landry; daughters, Alice Landry Perez and Donna Marie Landry; son, Chris Landry; son-in-law, Nelson J. Perez; her parents, Numa Olivier and Emily Pontiff Olivier; and sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Olivier Pitre and Doris Olivier Thibodaux.



Vera will be forever missed and loved by those who knew her especially those who were fortunate enough to call her Mom and Maw Maw/Maw Vera.



The family would like to thank the health care providers at Regional Internal Medicine Associates (RIMA), Thibodaux Regional Home Health Center, Heart of Hospice, and her caregivers Dana Naquin and Alisha Boudreaux.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



