Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
More Obituaries for Vera Oxendine Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Oxendine Miller

Vera Oxendine Miller Obituary
Vera Oxendine Miller, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Fayetteville, NC and a resident of Houma.

Vera is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Miller; daughters, Melanie Traigle (Louis) and Lauren Abadie (Brett); five grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan Abadie, Kaelyn, Abigail and Paislee Traigle; and brothers, Martin Oxendine, Jr. and Michael Oxendine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin, Sr. and Catherine Oxendine.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
