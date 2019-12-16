|
|
Vera Oxendine Miller, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Fayetteville, NC and a resident of Houma.
Vera is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Miller; daughters, Melanie Traigle (Louis) and Lauren Abadie (Brett); five grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan Abadie, Kaelyn, Abigail and Paislee Traigle; and brothers, Martin Oxendine, Jr. and Michael Oxendine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin, Sr. and Catherine Oxendine.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019