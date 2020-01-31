|
Veranese Evans Douglas transitioned on Jan. 28, 2020, in Slidell.
She was born to the late Junius Evans Sr. of Berwick and Ruth Wallis Evans of Houma on July 22, 1939. She was the oldest girl of 11 children and accepted the Lord as her savior at an early age.
On Sept. 6, 1959, she was joined in marriage with Freddie Harry Douglas of Houma. Two children were born to this union; Freddie Douglas III of Slidell, and Ruthelen Douglas Robinson of Houston.
Veranese graduated from Southdown High School in Houma and received her Bachelors Degree from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge.
She served the community as a teacher in the Catholic school system and with the Terrebonne Parish School Board. She taught at St. Lucy School, Schriever Elementary School and Honduras Elementary School. She also taught Head Start at Dulac Community Center. Besides teaching, her passion was sewing.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Freddie H. Douglas; one son, Freddie Douglas, III (Anita) of Slidell; one daughter, Ruthelen Douglas Robinson (Stanley) of Houston; one brother, Carl A. Evans of Flint, Mich.; and one sister, Marion E. Bowscer of New Orleans; four granddaughters, Candace Leigh Douglas, Morgan Douglas Peterson (Dominic), Lacey Danielle Douglas and Jessica Raeshelle Robinson; goddaughter, Sancia Avis Tutt; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Evans Sr. and Ruth Wallis Evans; two sisters, Geraldine Evans and Barbara Ann Celestine; and six brothers, Wallis (Man) Evans, David Evans, Junius (June) Evans, Jr., William (Bill) Evans, Claude Evans and Louis Evans.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church 120 Hialeah St. in Houma, with visitation starting at noon and home-going service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020