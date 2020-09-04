Verdie Adam Knoblock, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the age of 81.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church's cemetery.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Florence Traigle Knoblock; sons, Philip Knoblock (Patti) and Randy Knoblock (Buffy); daughters, Charlotte Acosta (Sammy), Gail Albert (Craig), and Celeste Triche (Joel); 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Rena Knoblock; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Felix and Camilla Lirette Knoblock; sisters, Mildred Ordoyne, Velma Knoblock, and Irene Rodriguez; and brothers, Wilbert, Wilmas, and Gilbert Knoblock.



Affectionately known as "Whip", he will be remembered for his love of entertaining others with his jokes and gift of music. His greatest joy in life was being with family and friends. Whip never met a stranger, and he always made you feel like he was glad to see you. He was employed for 60 years at Gaubert Oil Company. He was a founding member and inspiration of the Good Feelin' Band. He spent many hours sharing his music by volunteering at local nursing homes. Often called the life of the party, Verdie's sense of humor and love of life was displayed to everyone who knew him.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



