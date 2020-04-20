Home

Our beloved mother, Verena "Tina" Pitre Sanchez, born on January 16, 1954, passed away peacefully at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence in Labadieville, at the age of 66. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Valcour "Pitch" Sanchez; children and their spouses, Roxanne and Chris Millet, John and Cynthia Sanchez, and Jason and April Sanchez; brothers, Norris, Sherman, and Hector Pitre; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Hector Pitre; sister, Irene Gros; and brothers, Leo, Lucien, Louis, Murphy, and Hilton Pitre.

A special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge General and Journey Hospice for caring for our mother.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
