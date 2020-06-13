Verna Mae Savoie "Kitty" Pellegrin
1933 - 2020
Verna Mae "Kitty" Savoie Pellegrin, 86, passed away on June 9, 2020. Verna was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.

Private visitation will be held by the family with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, beginning at 11:30 a.m. (date TBA).

Verna is survived by her loving children, Ferrel J. Pellegrin Sr., and Wanda P. Whitney Allen and husband, David B. Allen; grandchildren, Ferrel Pellegrin Jr., Shane Pellegrin, Brett Whitney, and Chad Whitney; great-grandchildren, Krista Whitney, Cole Pellegrin, Lauren Pellegrin, Madison Pellegrin, Cody Pellegrin, Cullen Domangue, Lila Whitney and Jude Whitney; and sister, Emilie Boudreaux and husband, Larry Boudreaux.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Victor J. Pellegrin Jr.; parents, Morris Douglas Savoie and Emily Picou; brothers, Arvin Savoie, Ira Savoie Sr. and Elton Savoie; sisters, Mayloria Savoie Charpentier, and Carolyn Savoie Bergeron; and Verna's close companion, Dudley Hebert.

Verna had a zest for life which was expressed by an infectious smile and boundless energy. She was always the life of the party. She is easily remembered by her free and fun-loving spirit with an unfiltered sense of humor. She loved her many cats over the years and enjoyed working in her garden.

Verna's true passions with lots of talent were singing Kitty Wells and Loretta Lynn songs with different honky-tonk bands, Coors Light and dancing; not necessarily in that order.

Her four grandsons and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Watkins for going above and beyond the call of duty. He was there when we needed him the most. We appreciate The Oaks of Houma, St. Catherine's Hospice and their staff for the wonderful health care provided. They really do care.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Willie Wleczyk for his great loyal support, love and care given to Verna and family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
VERNA ALWAYS MADE MY DAY WHEN SHE CAME INTO THE OFFICE. BORDERLINE 11!!!!!!!!!! REST IN PEACE AND HAVE A BEER WITH MY MOM.
Richard Borne
June 10, 2020
Prayers to you and your family. Thank you for allowing us to take care of her. Good bless.
Natalie Tassin
Friend
June 10, 2020
Would like to send our prayers to the family and our thoughts .
Steve and Bambi Hebert
June 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss... wish I could be there...I can remember visiting her with my dad and remember her smile and laughter! Im glad I got to see her again for the reunion.....
Renee Hebert
Family
