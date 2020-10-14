Verna T. Delatte
Thibodaux - Verna T. Delatte, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 91.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until her Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her loving children, Diana Small (Richard), Thelma Delatte (C.J.), Noah Delatte, Jr. (Veronica), Tiffany Andras (Alton Jr.), and Rhonda Tabor (Roddy); grandchildren, Sarah, Ethan (Lauren), Bridgette (Toby), Blair (Kyle), and Evy; great-grandchildren, Roddy (Keri), Bettie (Clay), Raegan, Carlee, and Ellie; and great-great-granddaughter, Caroline.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Noah Delatte, Sr.; children, Betty, Joanne (Shorty), and Theresa; great-grandson, Joshua Tabor; parents, Edward Tabor and Florence Tabor Sanchez; and step-father, Edwin Sanchez.
