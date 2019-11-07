|
Vernell "Big Nell" Coleman Sr., 41, owner of Coleman's Barbershop and former detective with the Thibodaux Police Department, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Plattenville, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Prevailing Church, 248 Hwy 70 Spur in Plattenville. Burial at St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.
Survived by his wife, Shawanda M. Coleman; mother, Debra Matthews; father Vernell Williams (Rachel); sons, Vernell Jr., Dylan, and Landyn Coleman; daughters, Jada Howard, and Brooke Coleman; eight brothers; four sisters; one brother-in-law; paternal grandmother and maternal grandmother; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; and paternal grandfather.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019