|
|
Vernice Morvant Lirette departed this life peacefully at the age of 90, on May 13, 2020. She was born on Jan. 21, 1930, on Orange Grove Plantation in Chackbay and remained a life-long resident of Chackbay, where she and her late husband, Clyde J. Lirette established their family home. She continued to reside in Chackbay up until three years ago, when she became a resident of Audubon Guest Home and Rehab.
She was a devoted Catholic and follower of Christ, was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, and was a member of the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Altar Society.
Vernice took pride in all of her works, especially her talents for gardening, arts and crafts, and her love for antiques. She was a telephone operator for South Central Bell for many years. Upon her retirement, she and her husband established a crawfish business. She enjoyed traveling the world. She loved Mardi Gras and was a former member of the Krewe of Cleophas and the 2018 Queen of Audubon Guest Home. She loved football and looked forward every Saturday and Sunday to watching her New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Vernice cherished her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vernice is survived by her brother, Nelson P. Morvant Jr., and his wife, Veronica; sister, Madlyn Morvant Chiasson, and her husband, Ernest Chiasson; and sisters-in-law, Audrey Trosclair Morvant and Thelma Trosclair Morvant.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. Lirette; her parents, Nelson Morvant and Ella Clement Morvant; sister, Alice Morvant Fajardo; and brothers, Wilton, Jules, Wesley and Clifton Morvant.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Vernice and to St. Catherine Hospice for the care provided to her in her final days.
Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, a private service will be held at Thibodaux Funeral Home followed by Interment in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.
Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020