Vernice Martin Hebert was born June 12, 1927, to Maurice and Odelia Martin of Raceland. She passed away the morning of Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilmer, also from Raceland, her parents and five brothers, Joseph Maurice, Moise, Hypolite "HC", Phillip and Eddie Martin.
Vernice is survived by three sons and their families; William "Bill" and wife Mary (Pineville, LA) and their children Kelly and husband Brian Waddell (Indianola, Miss.) and their son, Edwin; Beth and husband, Brian Foster (Ruston, La.) and their children, Asher, Cohen, Brooks, and Eleanor; and their son and his wife Drs. Kevin and Brielle Hebert (Rochester, Minn.); her second son, Steve (Minden, La.) and his son John and his fiancée Ashland (Tyler, Texas) and their children Zach, Karsen and twins Fynlee and Berklee; and Steve's daughter, Sarah and her husband, Jacob O'Rear and their son Jayden; and her youngest son, Stanley and his wife Melinda (DesAllemands, La.) and their children Brett Hebert; and his daughter, Rylie and daughters Kristen Hebert and Shannon Palermo.
Mom is also survived by her younger sister, Nazie Guidry and her husband, Wade (Thibodaux).
She spoke often how blessed she was to have Nazie for a sister. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom she all cherished.
Following her marriage to Wilmer on May 4, 1947, they soon moved to Marrero, La., where they built a home on Saddler Street. She enjoyed the time she dedicated to supporting Wilmer during his decades long career at Avondale Shipyards and that they raised their family together in a Christian home. In the early 1980s mom and dad decided to return to Raceland, where they moved into her childhood home. Mom spent her time in her yard working her garden, picking up pecans and tending to her chickens. She also spent hours playing games and talking to her grandchildren and nieces and nephews who often visited. She could be seen daily playing in her yard with the children, skipping rope, swinging, fishing in the ditch and helping the kids catch eels, frogs and toads day and night. She was called "Granny" by them all.
Vernice considered herself blessed to work as a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store and Food Bank in Raceland nearly from its opening. She enjoyed the love and friendship from her co-workers that continued to her last days. She cherished everyone often saying she prayed daily for everyone that had a need for the services provided by the store, from the babies to the older ones, and those that just stopped by to visit.
Mom considered herself fortunate to have a family she was able to love and that loved her back. She also considered herself especially blessed to have had a trio of individuals in her life that were more than friends. She often referred of them as her sisters when talking about the good times they had talking, sharing coffee or sometimes doing "silly" things. Mom wanted each of you to know one more time how special you were to her. Frances, Velma and Marissa, mom and all the family appreciate the love and happiness you each brought to her.
Celebration of Life Mass to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020