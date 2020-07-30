Veronica Breaux Naquin

Veronica "Nute" Breaux Naquin departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was 52, a native and resident of Napoleonville, La. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.1, at Williams and Southall Chapel in Napoleonville.



Veronica is survived by her husband, Robert Naquin; son, Nakita Breaux; daughters, Beyonce and Roberniesha Naquin; brothers, Welmon Jr. and Clifton Breaux; sister, Mildred Williams; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Welmon Breaux Sr.; brother, Jerome Breaux; and sisters, Jennifer Breaux and Odessa Sylvester.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.



