Veronica Breaux Naquin

Veronica "Nute" Breaux Naquin departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was 52, a native and resident of Napoleonville, La. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.1, at Williams and Southall Chapel in Napoleonville.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Robert Naquin; son, Nakita Breaux; daughters, Beyonce and Roberniesha Naquin; brothers, Welmon Jr. and Clifton Breaux; sister, Mildred Williams; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Welmon Breaux Sr.; brother, Jerome Breaux; and sisters, Jennifer Breaux and Odessa Sylvester.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
