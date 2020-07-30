1/1
Veronica Hill
Veronica "Wonnie" Hill, 61, a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Veronica is survived by her children, Tedra, Tinesha and Michelle Hill and Monique Bergeron; brother, Silas Hill; sisters, Elaine Joiner, Carrie Cole, Cheryl Williams and Claudette Hill; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas Hill, Jr. and Linda B. West Hill; daughter, Tralonica Hill; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; two brothers and two sisters; and two nephews.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
