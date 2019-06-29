|
Veronica Isabelle Lillian Drummond Neill, 88, died Sunday June 16, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Prospect Blvd. in Houma.
She was born September 14, 1930, in Essex, England. The daughter of Charles Stewart Drummond and Lillian Isabella Cooper Drummond. She married the love of her life, Harry Neill, July 6, 1951, in Toronto, Canada. She was a very devoted wife and mother.
Veronica is survived by her five children, Christine Bergeron (Mike), Sheila Gamberella, Graham Neill (Kathy), Mike Neill (Tammy) and Pat Neill (Annette Bascle); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; brother, Paul Drummond; and her parents.
Veronica (Ron) never met a stranger. Her unique accent caught everyone's attention. Once you heard it, you wanted to listen to her for hours. She loved spending time with her family and attending her meetings at the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall. She had a passion for crocheting, reading and watching Jeopardy. She touched many lives with her kind soul and love for life. She will be loved and sadly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 29 to July 1, 2019