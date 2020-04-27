Home

Veronica Picone Fonseca

Veronica Picone Fonseca Obituary
Veronica Picone Fonseca, age 101, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday April 23, 2020. She was a resident of Houma.

Veronica is survived by her son, David Fonseca and wife Patsy, of Humble, TX; grandsons, Teles Fonseca and wife Brandy, of Humble, TX.; Jon-David Fonseca and wife Jewel, of Lafayette; and Dan LaPorte and wife Dawn, of Houma; and survived by numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Annie Picone; siblings, May Picone Trahan, and Wilbert and Nolan Picone; daughter, Barbara LaPorte; and grandchildren, Tony and Joe LaPorte.

She retired from Terrebonne parish after 26 years of service. "Tootsie" was a strong inquisitive independent woman. She was the pillar of our family. Always there to offer wise advice, answer family history questions and support in general.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, her cats, and Lawrence Welk. The world was a better place with our Toots in it. She will be missed!

There will be a private graveside service, due to Covid-19.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
