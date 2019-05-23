Home

Veronica S. Nash

Veronica S. Nash Obituary
Veronica S. Nash, 63, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gibson, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, 6913 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. Funeral will follow at the church, with burial in the church Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Romallic D. Nash Sr. and Joseph Givens Jr.; brothers, Joe Bogen Jr. and Donald Bogen; sister, Pamela Morrison; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelwyn Bogen and Joe Bogen Sr.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019
