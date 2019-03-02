Vicki Lynn Arceneaux Schexnayder, age 68, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc.



Vicki is survived by her husband of 49 years, Louis "L.J." Joseph Schexnayder Sr.; children, Louis J. Schexnayder Jr. and wife, Shannon, Brandy S. Theriot and husband, John, and Curt J. Schexnayder and wife, Dixie; stepchild, Aaron P. Schexnayder Sr. and wife, Heidi; brother, Junius J. Arceneaux Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle Schexnayder, Aaron Schexnayder Jr., Tayler Schexnayder, Austan Theriot, Ariel Theriot, Krislyn Schexnayder, Hannah Schexnayder, Hunter Schexnayder, Chansen Schexnayder, and Rhilyn Schexnayder; great-grandchild, Stratton Lacoste; step-grandchildren, Tate and Bella; brother-in-law, Richard Schexnayder; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Junius "Man" Sr. and Wilda Boudreaux Arceneaux; sister, Elaine A. Naquin; in-laws, Marc Sr. and Alice Schexnayder; and brothers-in-law, Marc Schexnayder and wife, Edwina, and Paul Schexnayder;



Vicki was employed with South Louisiana Bank for 24 years. She enjoyed camping and going to the fishing camp. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.