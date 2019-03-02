Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Vicki Schexnayder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Schexnayder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Schexnayder


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicki Schexnayder Obituary
Vicki Lynn Arceneaux Schexnayder, age 68, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 49 years, Louis "L.J." Joseph Schexnayder Sr.; children, Louis J. Schexnayder Jr. and wife, Shannon, Brandy S. Theriot and husband, John, and Curt J. Schexnayder and wife, Dixie; stepchild, Aaron P. Schexnayder Sr. and wife, Heidi; brother, Junius J. Arceneaux Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle Schexnayder, Aaron Schexnayder Jr., Tayler Schexnayder, Austan Theriot, Ariel Theriot, Krislyn Schexnayder, Hannah Schexnayder, Hunter Schexnayder, Chansen Schexnayder, and Rhilyn Schexnayder; great-grandchild, Stratton Lacoste; step-grandchildren, Tate and Bella; brother-in-law, Richard Schexnayder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Junius "Man" Sr. and Wilda Boudreaux Arceneaux; sister, Elaine A. Naquin; in-laws, Marc Sr. and Alice Schexnayder; and brothers-in-law, Marc Schexnayder and wife, Edwina, and Paul Schexnayder;

Vicki was employed with South Louisiana Bank for 24 years. She enjoyed camping and going to the fishing camp. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now