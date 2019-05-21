Victor Walton Keller, 77, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, earned his golden wings at 6:43 p.m. on Monday May 20, 2019.



A visitation in his honor will be observed from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Friday May 24 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church. Interment to follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.



Mr. Vic is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Natalie M. Bourg Keller; sons, Jason and wife, Louise Keller of Dularge; Trent and wife, Phyllis Champagne of Chatagnier; Jerome Champagne of Houma; Raphael Champagne of Cedar Hill, TX.; and Bobby and wife, Faye Champagne of Houma; brother, Robert M. Keller and wife, Pam of Houma; and sister, Elva Keller Kimbrough of Palestine, TX; grandchildren, Angelic and fiancé, William, Jason Keller Jr., Ashley and husband, Tyler, Natalie and husband, Zack, Jason and wife, Algae, Jared, Jude and wife, Regina, Jacob and wife, Yvonne, Racine, Chanyel and husband, Justin, and Hunter; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Mr. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Molly C. Keller; daughters-in-law, Karen Voisin Champagne and Robin Brumley Champagne; and sister, Charlotte Carrol Bourg.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the oilfield industry as a warehouseman. He enjoyed fishing, being with family and friends and enjoyed barbecuing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 23, 2019