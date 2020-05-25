|
|
Victoria Hernandez Clement, 93, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 am. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese requires that everyone attending the Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of their time inside the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ernest (E.J.) Clement, previous city councilman of Thibodaux; granddaughter, Brittany Renee Clement of Thibodaux; parents, Vaurice Hernandez and Euphrasine (Bea) Hernandez Breaux, natives of Lockport; and sister, Gladys Hernandez Duplessis (Joseph Duplessis) of New Orleans.
She is survived by her brother, Carroll Hernandez (Louella) of Thibodaux; daughter, Sandra Clement (Alfred) Schexnayder of Vacherie; son, Michael John Clement (Judy Borne Clement) of Thibodaux; daughter, Candy Clement (Jake) Stahl of New Orleans; son, Chris James Clement of Thibodaux; seven grandchildren, Todd Schexnayder, Susan Bellanger, Nicole Negron, Jonathan Clement, Chrissy Tauzin, Ashley Clement, and Chance Clement; and nine great-grandchildren, Victoria Bellanger, Joshua Bellanger, Henry Clement, Casen Matherne, Blakelynn Daigle, Jaci Daigle, Jorgia Comardelle, Tyler Tauzin, Hayden Tauzin, and Baby Clement due in September.
Victoria's life was dedicated to family, friends and serving the community. She taught Special Education students at Nicholls State University and then as the Director of the Thibodaux Council on Aging Center for many years. Her service to the community acquired her numerous awards including: Outstanding Senior of the Year (Sept. 2004) from the Lafourche Council on Aging, Inc.; Best Boss Award from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce; LA Trial Lawyers Assoc. People Law School Graduate of LSU; Senior Mayor of the Day; Senior Chief of Police for the Day; Associate of the Year Nominee 1999-2000 from American Assoc. of Business Women. She was a member of the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center Auxillary, The Association of Retired Citizens, AARP, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Department Trial Policy Academy.
The family welcomes flowers or donations can be given to Thibodaux Senior Center, 1229 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, LA 70301or Audubon Health and Rehab, 2110 Audubon Ave. Thibodaux, LA 70301.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 25 to May 26, 2020