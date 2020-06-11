Victoria Hooper
Victoria "Vicki" Hooper, age 79, departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial in Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery.

Victoria is survived by her husband, Oliver Hooper Jr.; son, Errol Hooper (Jermaine); daughters, Andrea Hooper and Deidre Taylor; brothers Lloyd, Melvin (Geraldine) and Mervin Brown; sisters Virgie Ricardo and Margaret Lawrence (Freddy); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numeorus other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cyrus Hooper Sr.; parents, Elizabeth Perry and Ivory Brown Sr.; and brother, Ivory Brown Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
