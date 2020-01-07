|
Victoria Tabor Landry, 88, a native and resident of Choctaw, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. James Chapel in Choctaw, followed by burial in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.
Victoria is survived by her sons, Douglas Landry, Gerald Landry and Randy Landry; daughters, Dale Landry Farace and husband Howard, and Mary Landry Zeringue and husband Glenn; sister, Angela Cortez; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Landry; son, Gary Landry; parents, Pierre Tabor and Agnes Lirette Tabor; daughters-in-law, Charlotte Landry and Theresa Landry; brothers, Henry Tabor, Philip Tabor, John Tabor and Morris Tabor; sisters, Edna Tabor, Angelina Tabor, Mary Louise Sanchez, Viola Sanchez and Annette Cortez, and Zolema Sanchez; and three grandchildren.
The family would like to offer thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Audubon Health and Rehab of Thibodaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020