Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Galliano, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Galliano, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Thomassie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Thomassie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Thomassie Obituary
Victoria "Poulette" H. Thomassie, 85, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with procession following to Cheramie Cemetery for her burial.

Mrs. Victoria is survived by her children, Harry Thomassie, Jr. (Willie), Stephanie T. Curole, and Becky T. Condey; grandchildren Caine Thomassie, Bree Graves, JoAnn Pitre, Elise Hebert, Lahia Chabert, Raine Curole, Alex Curole and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Thomassie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Thomassie, Sr.; daughter Romanda Doucet; son-in-law Charles Condley; parents Cleveland and Romanda K. Hebert; and brothers Nootsie and Durock Hebert.

The family would like to thank caregivers Renee, Roxie, JoAnn, and Caine for everything they did.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -