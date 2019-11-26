|
Victoria "Poulette" H. Thomassie, 85, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with procession following to Cheramie Cemetery for her burial.
Mrs. Victoria is survived by her children, Harry Thomassie, Jr. (Willie), Stephanie T. Curole, and Becky T. Condey; grandchildren Caine Thomassie, Bree Graves, JoAnn Pitre, Elise Hebert, Lahia Chabert, Raine Curole, Alex Curole and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Thomassie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Thomassie, Sr.; daughter Romanda Doucet; son-in-law Charles Condley; parents Cleveland and Romanda K. Hebert; and brothers Nootsie and Durock Hebert.
The family would like to thank caregivers Renee, Roxie, JoAnn, and Caine for everything they did.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
