Victorine P. Hughes Callahan, 91, a native of Arabi, Louisiana and resident of Houma, passed away on February 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Garden in Houma.
She is survived by her sons, Edward W. Hughes III (Eula S. Hughes), Allen L. Hughes, Jack M. Hughes (Sherry Neal Hughes), David J. Hughes, and Keith P. Callahan; brother, Joseph Palassie; grandchildren, Tammy, Terri, Christy, Lisa, Allen Jr., Tanya, Jack Jr., Jason, Michael, Sara, Dava Lynn, and Tiffany; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward W. Hughes Jr.; parents, Lawrence Palassie and Dolores Estopinal Palassie; brother, John Palassie; and sisters, Esther Luthi, Rose Mary Gallivan, Shirley Lawhorn, and Dolores Martin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue L.L.C. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019