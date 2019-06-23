Vincent Bergeron, age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 2:36 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 6 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 and at Holy Rosary Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, with burial following in the church cemetery.



Vincent is survived by son Irvin and wife, Chris; daughters Mildred "Jeri" and husband Paco, Jeanette and husband Max, and Clara and husband James; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Aline Mildred Naquin Bergeron; father William Bergeron; mother Antoinette Ponville Crochet; brothers James "Jake" Bergeron and Robert, Edward, and Donald Crochet; sisters Dorise Brister, Beverly Dardar, Betty Ann Fonseca and Shirley and Angelique Trahan; grandchildren Don Pierre, Max Jr., John Freeman, Baby boy, and Sarah and Marie Haney; and great-grandchild Phillip Andre Verdin.



Vincent was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He retired from Main Irons Works after 48 years of service as an engine alignment tech. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.



He enjoyed his wife's cooking, fishing, hunting and playing cards with friends, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019