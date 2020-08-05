Vincent Burd

Vincent "Seed" Burd, 70, a native of Bertrandville and a resident of Peterville, departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. A private graveside service will be held at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville.



Vincent is survived by his sons, Shawn, Desmond (Swantrika), Lamar, Cordell and Germaine (Elita) Burd and Eric North (Danielle); daughters, Carla Jacobs and Taneika Burd; brothers, Leon (Beatrice), Barren (Marie) and Harrold Burd; five sisters, Annie Mae Larkins, Emily McGalliard (Duncan), Evenda Walker, Jamesetta White and Lovell McGalliard (Zegory); 26 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Burd; parents, Helen and Theodore Burd Sr.; two brothers; and one sister.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.





