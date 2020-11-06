1/1
Vincent Joseph Sachar Jr.
Vincent Joseph Sachar, Jr.
Vincent Joseph Sachar, Jr., son of the late Vincent Joseph and Casimira Regina (Piekarski) Sachar was born December 7, 1947 in Yonkers, New York. He was the third of four children and spent his childhood in Yonkers, New York. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, NY), St. John's University (Queens, NY) and St. John's University School of Law.
He married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Marie (Dupre) Sachar, on June 10, 1967 in Houma, Louisiana. They were married for over 53 years until his passing on October 31, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.
Vince and Gwen raised three children who will continue to reflect his love and character: David John (Christine) Sachar of Little Rock, AR, Victoria Dupre Sachar (Joe) Milosovich of Norfolk,VA, and Jonathan Mark Sachar of Nashville, TN. He loved his grandchildren Abigail Marie, Blake and Weston, who brought him joy every time they were around him.
He is survived by his brother Thomas (Rozalie) Sachar of Princeton Jct, NJ, sister Lorraine Travia of Poughquag, NY and Phyllis Telfer of Port Charlotte, FL. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/milton-fl/vincent-sachar-9886916

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
