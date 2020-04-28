|
Vincent Joseph Tregre, 42, a native and resident of Vacherie, died at 5:36 p.m. on April 24, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport.
He is survived by his father, Alcide "Trigger" Tregre Jr.; and mother, Lois D. Tregre; his daughter, Jada Tregre; and sister, Jolen T. Stein and her husband, Gary Stein Jr.; and his niece, Zoë; and nephew, Duke.
He was preceded in death by his two half-brothers, Duane Chauvin and Robert Chauvin Jr.; paternal grandparents Alcide Tregre Sr. and Bernadette M. Tregre; and maternal grandparents Louis Dupre and Lena D. Dupre.
Vincent had a loving and supporting family. He will be remembered as a light-hearted soul who loved to spend time outdoors fishing and cooking his favorite Cajun dishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie for a mass offering in Vincent's memory or to Capital Area United Way.
Arrangements by Ordoyne Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020