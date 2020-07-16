Vincent "June" Wolfe Jr. 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the chapel. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Jones Funeral Home 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.



He is survived by his former wife, Bobbie Jean Payne; son, Vincent Wolfe, III; two grandchildren, Thyme Peters and Peyton Vincent Wolfe; mother, Martha Smith Wolfe; siblings, Sandra (Welton) Washington, Margaret Martin, Karen Miller, Debra Wolfe, Wilda Wolfe, Troy (Kim) Wolfe, Myrna (Paul) Adams, and Tanisha (Ato) Deans; and numerous relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Wolfe, Sr.; brother-in-laws, Calvin Coward, Isaac McKay Jr., Calvin Miller, Warren Martin; nephew, Joshua McKay; and niece, Dedra McKay Jones.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



