Viola Ann Durocher Guidry

Viola Ann Durocher Guidry Obituary
Viola Ann Durocher Guidry, 75, died at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born October 16, 1943, she was native and resident of Chackbay.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 2 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with burial following at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie.

Viola is survived by her son, Chad Durocher and wife Michelle; stepdaughter Annette Guidry; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Delmas Durocher Jr. and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Guidry; parents Dolmas and Ulusia Durocher; stepson Justin Guidry and sisters Alterine Navarre, Evelyn Morvant, Marie Landry and Vivian Usea.

She retired as the store manager of A&P. She enjoyed playing in her flower beds.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
