Violet "Dee" DeYeide Borowski

Violet "Dee" DeYeide Borowski was born on October 20, 1922. She passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 97.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel beginning at 11:30 am, with a memorial service starting at 1:00 pm.

She was a lifelong resident of Houma & attended Terrebonne High School, graduating in 1939. After high school, she obtained degrees in Liberal Arts and English from the South Louisiana Institute, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Upon graduation from college she enlisted in the Navy WAVES. She was stationed in Washington, DC, where she utilized her art skills as a Cartographer Specialist (mapmaker) in the Navy. In Washington she met her loving husband of 50 years, Marine Ted J. Borowski, who always called her "Dee".

She was extremely proud of her military service and was presented a 70-year member recognition at the age 95 by The Lenox-Hotard American Legion Post 31 in Houma. She also received the Louisiana Veteran's Honor Medal from Governor Edwards.

She was a long-time member of the Town & Country Homemakers' Club, a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, volunteered at the Good Samaritan Food Bank and enjoyed monthly gatherings with her fellow high school graduates, nicknamed "The 39er's".

Violet's passion for art was significant in her life. She collected butterflies from all over the world and created arrangements with them. She enjoyed learning sign language, calligraphy, sewing, crochet, and embroidery. "Dee" loved gardening, always having fresh flowers in her kitchen and decorated for every holiday. She loved all animals, especially her beloved cats and dog. Her swimming-pool sized fishpond filled with koi, goldfish and turtles also brought her great joy over the years.

Most of all she enjoyed cooking. She was an excellent cook, hosting Sunday lunches and holiday feasts for family and friends.

She was the ultimate optimist, had a keen sense of humor and strong moral integrity. Violet did countless acts of kindness and was devoted to her family and friends. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched with her sweet gentle nature.

This remarkable wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt had a life well lived and was loved by all.

She leaves behind 4 daughters, Christine Leachman (David) of Ohio, Karen Ball (Frank) of Houma, Heather Palm (Frank) of Gloster, LA and Stefanie Ford (James) of Houma; grandchildren Greer Cook of NC and Erin Schmid of SC; great grandchildren Cory Todd, Violet & Juede Schreiber and their father, Michael Schreiber, and Amelia Schmid; brother, Jerry DeYeide, sister-in-law, Linda DeYeide and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted J. Borowski, her parents, Sherman & Irene Jolet DeYeide, her granddaughter, Carin Schreiber, her sister, Betty DeYeide Lockwood and brother, Daniel DeYeide.

Her family would like to thank all her nurses, doctors, and caretakers that helped her throughout the years.

Our family would also like to thank all who already donated to the Good Samaritan Food Bank and in lieu of flowers for her memorial, donations are asked to be sent to the Terrebonne Churches United - Good Samaritan Food Bank, 254 Magnolia St, Houma, LA 70360.



