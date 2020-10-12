1/1
Violet DeYeide "Dee" Borowski
1922 - 2020
Violet "Dee" DeYeide Borowski
Violet "Dee" DeYeide Borowski was born on October 20, 1922. She passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 97.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel beginning at 11:30 am, with a memorial service starting at 1:00 pm.
She was a lifelong resident of Houma & attended Terrebonne High School, graduating in 1939. After high school, she obtained degrees in Liberal Arts and English from the South Louisiana Institute, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Upon graduation from college she enlisted in the Navy WAVES. She was stationed in Washington, DC, where she utilized her art skills as a Cartographer Specialist (mapmaker) in the Navy. In Washington she met her loving husband of 50 years, Marine Ted J. Borowski, who always called her "Dee".
She was extremely proud of her military service and was presented a 70-year member recognition at the age 95 by The Lenox-Hotard American Legion Post 31 in Houma. She also received the Louisiana Veteran's Honor Medal from Governor Edwards.
She was a long-time member of the Town & Country Homemakers' Club, a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, volunteered at the Good Samaritan Food Bank and enjoyed monthly gatherings with her fellow high school graduates, nicknamed "The 39er's".
Violet's passion for art was significant in her life. She collected butterflies from all over the world and created arrangements with them. She enjoyed learning sign language, calligraphy, sewing, crochet, and embroidery. "Dee" loved gardening, always having fresh flowers in her kitchen and decorated for every holiday. She loved all animals, especially her beloved cats and dog. Her swimming-pool sized fishpond filled with koi, goldfish and turtles also brought her great joy over the years.
Most of all she enjoyed cooking. She was an excellent cook, hosting Sunday lunches and holiday feasts for family and friends.
She was the ultimate optimist, had a keen sense of humor and strong moral integrity. Violet did countless acts of kindness and was devoted to her family and friends. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched with her sweet gentle nature.
This remarkable wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt had a life well lived and was loved by all.
She leaves behind 4 daughters, Christine Leachman (David) of Ohio, Karen Ball (Frank) of Houma, Heather Palm (Frank) of Gloster, LA and Stefanie Ford (James) of Houma; grandchildren Greer Cook of NC and Erin Schmid of SC; great grandchildren Cory Todd, Violet & Juede Schreiber and their father, Michael Schreiber, and Amelia Schmid; brother, Jerry DeYeide, sister-in-law, Linda DeYeide and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted J. Borowski, her parents, Sherman & Irene Jolet DeYeide, her granddaughter, Carin Schreiber, her sister, Betty DeYeide Lockwood and brother, Daniel DeYeide.
Her family would like to thank all her nurses, doctors, and caretakers that helped her throughout the years.
Our family would also like to thank all who already donated to the Good Samaritan Food Bank and in lieu of flowers for her memorial, donations are asked to be sent to the Terrebonne Churches United - Good Samaritan Food Bank, 254 Magnolia St, Houma, LA 70360.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
April 22, 2020
Ms. Dee had the kindest sole which was infectious to anyone in her presence. She had the most genuine smile that would truly light up a room. My family and I are honored to have known such an amazing woman.
Jolie Ball
April 20, 2020
I knew Dee when Ted was the City lawyer, my husband Peter was on the council and my brother-in-law Leslie Broussard was Mayor. She was so nice and I knew her brother Jerry from the Y. Dee was liked by everyone. Sweet lady.
Betty (Mrs. PETER) Bourgeois
Friend
April 19, 2020
I will always remember the times I went to lunch at the Picadilli Cafateria with My Mom (Jeanette Dupre) ,Vera Begeron, and Violet. They had been schoolmates and friends for so long and had wonderful stories to tell. I remember so much joy and laughter between them. She will always be remembered and loved.
Sherrie Barnhard
April 18, 2020
Sure will miss that precious smile of hers. Such a sweet heart. Thank you for allowing us to take care of her. She will be missed by many!!! Prayers to all!!!
Natalie Tassin
April 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful mother. My prayers are with the family.
Cathy Marcel Jarveaux
April 16, 2020
Stephanie, Karen, Heather. I am so sorry to hear that your mom passed away. What a long, marvelous life she led
Libbi & John Moore
Friend
April 15, 2020
Thank You for your service to our country. R.I.P.
April 15, 2020
Stef - my sincere sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your mom.
Stephanie Morris
April 15, 2020
Ms. Dee was one of the finest people I have ever known and her kindness to me and my family will always be remembered. She lived a life filled with grace and love. I always admired her and consider the time I was able to spend with her a blessing from God.
Linda Ball Loupe
April 14, 2020
I wish I could have met her. We had so many interests in common. My sympathy to all the family.
Judy Adams
Family
April 14, 2020
Remembering your great love story today and always.
Dan Blum
April 14, 2020
Sandra Tillery/Hubbell
Acquaintance
April 13, 2020
We were saddened to hear of the loss of Miss Dee. I remember so clearly the weekend nights I went to your parents house and our parents played cards while us kids played games. Good times. Our prayers to your family.Jerome and Dee Mire
April 13, 2020
It was a great pleasure to care for Ms.Violet she always had a smile on her face everytime I saw her. She would always tell me have pretty my butterflies were. I was glad to be there caring for her in her final days. She will be greatly missed.
Kendall Elder
