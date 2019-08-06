Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral.
Violet Ordoyne Bilello Obituary
Violet Ordoyne Bilello, 93, died at 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born, March 30, 1926, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 9 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Raymond Bilello and wife, Sherry, and Richard Bilello and wife, Patsy; daughter, Sandy Bilello Hebert and husband, Mike; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Oncale and Toudell Tabor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Bilello; parents, Thomas and Angela Tabor Ordoyne; son, Thomas Bilello; grandchild, Jacob Bilello; great-grandchild, Amber Duet; brothers, Morris, Junius, Paul and Jessie Ordoyne; and sisters, Leodie Ordoyne, Alma Ordoyne and Noralie Legendre.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and always enjoyed feeding and taking care of everyone.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
