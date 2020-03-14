Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Viona Lapeyrouse
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Viona Lapeyrouse Obituary
Viona Authement Lapeyrouse, 87, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Monday, March 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, from 9 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place after services in the church cemetery.

Viona is survived by her husband of 65 years; Nolan Lapeyrouse; children, Jeannie Lapeyrouse Neil and husband Ricky, Larry Lapeyrouse, and Amy Lapeyrouse; son-in-law, Rodney Henry; grandchildren, Dawn, Rick, Michelle, Darla, Lacey, Rodney Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Eugene Authement and wife Elsie Mae Authement, and Willard Authement and wife Delores.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evest and Emily Trahan Authement; daughter, Myra Henry; and by six brothers and four sisters.

Viona enjoyed traveling on her many vacations. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family; most especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dedicated to family in all she did; through all her life. She will live on the hearts and memories shared by her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
