Virgie Eve Blanchard, 89, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on April 12, 2020.
She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and requested that a Christian Memorial Mass be held at a later date.
She survived by sons, Chester, Gary (Connie), Wayne (Susan), and Craig (Jan) Blanchard; daughter, Judy Blanchard; grandchildren, Misty, Jessie, Travis, and Jinni Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Presley and David; and godchild, Sheila.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Blanchard; parents, Vivian and Leonard Boudoin; sister, Leona Stafford; and grandchild Erick.
Virgie was a homemaker who loved her family with all her heart. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. Her family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kindness in her time of need.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020