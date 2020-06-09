Virgie Eve Blanchard, 89, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on April 12, 2020.



In honor of Virgie a rosary will be said at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on June 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Cemetery.



Virgie survived by her sons, Chester, Gary (Connie), Wayne (Susan), and Craig (Jan) Blanchard; daughter, Judy Blanchard; grandchildren, Misty, Jessie, Travis, and Jinni (Bourgeois) Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Presley and David; and godchild, Sheila.



She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Blanchard; parents, Vivian and Leonard Boudoin; sister, Leona Stafford; and grandchild Erick.



Virgie was a homemaker who loved her family with all her heart. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. Her family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kindness in her time of need.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.





