Virginia Ann Rener Reado, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:01 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at the Church of God, 124 Samuel St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Roderick and Joshua Rener; daughters Temeka Castle, Jacqueline Ratcliff, Wendy Rener and Danielle Howard; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepmother, Louise Rener; brothers George, Milton, Michael and Joseph Rener; sister, Rosalie Thomas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claville Reado; parents, George, Sr. and Rosetta Singleton Rener; sister, Patricia Slocum; grandparents, Willie and Celestine Singleton; and nephew, Quentin Thomas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020