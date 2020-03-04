|
|
Virginia Calloway Holliday, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:54 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1830 Prospect Blvd. in Houma.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon Calvin Holliday (Crystal) and Chad Holliday (Kayla); two grandchildren, Marley and Sebastian Holliday; brother Harry Calloway (Fredricka); sisters Lenora Clay (Randolph) and Yvonne Camacho; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Burnell Holliday; parents James, Jr. and Hazel Daigs Calloway; brother Rudolph Calloway; and sisters Emelda Calloway and Doris Kemper.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020