Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1830 Prospect Blvd.
Houma, LA
View Map
Virginia Calloway Holliday


1946 - 2020
Virginia Calloway Holliday Obituary
Virginia Calloway Holliday, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:54 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1830 Prospect Blvd. in Houma.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon Calvin Holliday (Crystal) and Chad Holliday (Kayla); two grandchildren, Marley and Sebastian Holliday; brother Harry Calloway (Fredricka); sisters Lenora Clay (Randolph) and Yvonne Camacho; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Burnell Holliday; parents James, Jr. and Hazel Daigs Calloway; brother Rudolph Calloway; and sisters Emelda Calloway and Doris Kemper.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
