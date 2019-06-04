|
|
Virginia F. Kliebert, 70, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Jesse J. Tregre, Jody A. Tregre and wife, Jonquil, Frederic J. Kliebert and wife, Susan; stepsons, Phillip Kliebert and wife, Tammy, Jeff Kliebert; grandchildren, Cindy Tregre, Jean Tregre, Jody Michael Tregre, Hunter Kliebert, Bryce Kliebert, Brody Kliebert, Brooke Granier, Slade Stockton, and Trinity Bennett; great-grandchildren, Clinton Leger, Lily Woo, Blake Woo; brothers, Donald Falgoust and wife Rita, David Falgoust and wife, Nadine; and sister, Judy Ockmond and husband, Robert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis J. Kliebert; longtime companion, Vernon J. Granier; parents, Pershing J. Falgoust and Gladys F. Joffrion Falgoust; stepson, Wayne Kliebert; daughter-in-law, Mittie Tregre; and stepfather, Robert A. Joffrion.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 5, 2019