Virginia Gisclair
Virginia Gisclair
Virginia "Jane" Cheramie Gisclair, 82, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, October 13th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Rickey (Patty) Gisclair, Steve (Cathy) Gisclair, Billy (Mona) Gisclair and Susan (Jason) Gisclair; brother, Michael Cheramie; sister, Melvina Bourgeois; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roland "Roggie" Gisclair; parents, Ramis and Cesier Cheramie; grandchildren, Rory and Jory Gisclair; brother, Robert Cheramie.
She was an avid gardener, crochetier and quilter. She loved LSU and the Saints. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
OCT
14
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
