Virginia Gisclair

Virginia "Jane" Cheramie Gisclair, 82, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, October 13th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Rickey (Patty) Gisclair, Steve (Cathy) Gisclair, Billy (Mona) Gisclair and Susan (Jason) Gisclair; brother, Michael Cheramie; sister, Melvina Bourgeois; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roland "Roggie" Gisclair; parents, Ramis and Cesier Cheramie; grandchildren, Rory and Jory Gisclair; brother, Robert Cheramie.

She was an avid gardener, crochetier and quilter. She loved LSU and the Saints. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



