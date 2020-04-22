|
Virginia M. Solet, age 74, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Junius Solet; daughter, Loretta Sullivan and husband, Shad; son, Tony Solet and wife, Jean; grandchildren, T.J. Solet and wife, Sharon, Shane Sullivan and wife, Briana, Megan Solet, Shawn Sullivan, Lily Sullivan, and Abby Solet; great-grandchildren, Savannah Sullivan and Otto Solet; brother, Andrew Williams; sisters, Annabelle Moulton, Judy Champagne, Carol Louviere, Gladys Frederick, and Kate Bergeron.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amanda Solet; mother, Marie; and brothers, Raymond, Clarence, and Jeffery Williams.
Virginia was a beautiful woman who loved and served her Lord.
She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a mentor and lifelong friend. No one ever left her house hungry because she was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed fishing, working in her yard, and telling stories. She was also very nurturing and motherly. Anyone who knew her knew she loved all things beautiful. She prayed for everyone and had a sincere heart.
Virginia was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, she served on the pastoral council, CCD Principal and Teacher, and Eucharistic Minister. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020