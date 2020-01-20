|
Virginia Malbrough Clark, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:58 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11 a.m. with burial following in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.
Virginia is survived by her son, Joseph "Nooch" G. (Connie) Thibodeaux; daughters, Jane T. Cole, Nita T. (Steven) Frazier and Janita "Deetsie" M. Thibodeaux; sister-in-law, Lua T. (Tommy) Thompson; grandchildren, Laura C. Matthews, Tabitha M. Eiseman (Bryan) Stanley, Jackquelyn "Jackie" Cole (Jarrod Sr.) Trumps, Jeffrey L. Cole, Jamie L. Cole, Dustin M., Jake R., Ray J., Lilah E. and Wilson "Will" P. Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, John and Nicole Matthews, Trevor and Nathan Eiseman, Anthony Krager, Jarrod Trumps Jr., Donavon and Lacey Cole; great-great-grandchildren, Celeste White and Alexis Cole; and the children of Robert "Bobby" Pitre Sr., Cindy P. (Ronnie) Boudreaux, Robert "Bobby" (Dana) Pitre Jr. and Keith Pitre.
Virginia is preceded in death by her first husband, Ray John Thibodeaux; second husband, William J. "Bill" Clark, and third husband, Robert "Bobby" Pitre Sr.; parents, Joseph and Frances LeBouef Malbrough; brothers, Diddier (Ariona), Lovelace (Frances), Eugene "Jeep" (Marion) and Elgin (Rita Mae) Malbrough; sisters, Clonise M. (Felix) Naquin, Nolia Cecile M. (Alcee) Pinell and Cecile M. (Merald "Coc Coo") Dupre.
Virginia was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. She worked her entire career as an Educator in Terrebonne Parish (St. Francis de Sales, Grand Caillou Elementary and Acadian Elementary Schools). She loved working with children, and they loved her. After retiring, she became a caregiver for family members. She enjoyed traveling, golf and sewing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020