Virginia Marie Blanchard Kelly, age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was a native of Big Bayou Black and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Anthony Cemetery.



Virginia is survived by her daughter, Joanette Ann Wallin and husband, Robert W. Wallin; sons, Douglas F. Bourg and wife, Dawn, and Timothy "Tim" P. Kelly; sister, Mercedes Ponville; grandchildren, Kelli Wallin, Shane Wallin, Nicole Gentile, Travis Bourg and Sesha D. Griffin; great-grandchildren, Tristan Griffin, Nat Wallin, Maud Wallin and Gabriella Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Louis Sr. and Pauline Henrietta Blanchard; brother, Ellis Blanchard, Jr.; and sisters, Rita Mae Duplantis, Kathleen Jacquelyn, Helena Branningan and Aurelia Blanchard.



Virginia was a parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church. She was a longtime employee in the medical profession. She began working for Terrebonne General Hospital, and then went to work for Drs. Collins and Spence. Later, she worked for Houma Surgical and Medical Clinic. She enjoyed landscape gardening in her yard. She also began drawing and painting in retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019